All eyes are currently focused on the upcoming E3 and the Summer Game Fest but that doesn’t mean that nothing is happening outside of that. In fact, the past week was filled with both exciting and sad news from across the gaming industry. Another publisher is trying to expand its success by gunning for the huge mobile market, a beloved childhood activity went digital and got insanely popular, and we got an exciting new announcement that blends popular games to create something truly unique. Besides that, we got some sad news from Ubisoft and Sony so read on to find out more.