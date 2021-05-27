Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carter The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carter County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Van Buren, Ellsinore, Hunter and Grandin.