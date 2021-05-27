Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY COUNTY At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Haggard Elev, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov