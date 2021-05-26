Cancel
Paonia, CO

Struggles in Paonia

By Bill Brunner
Delta County Independent
 8 days ago

In the DCI report on former Trustee Suzanne Watson's and my eviction from a Paonia Council meeting, Mayor Mary Bacharn comments that my actions are consistent with past behavior. This is correct, but not in the way she means. On the previous board I witnessed shameless bullying and breaches of the law by the biggest egos. The other trustees would not intervene. I resigned in protest and dogged that board the rest of their term. They didn't like it. They sued me in State Court. They lost. The judge even ruled they hadn't made a single plausible argument to support their case. It showed their incompetence, cost them money and led to a settlement with an injured employee. On their watch, I initiated the Paonia Water Moratorium because no one knows the capacity of the system. Mayor Bachran opposed that too.

Paonia, CO
Delta County Independent

Paonia mayor apologizes for outburst

Paonia Mayor Mary Bachran opened the May 25 regular meeting by apologizing to constituents for her outburst at the May 11 meeting. “I would like to apologize for shouting at the last meeting that was unprofessional behavior and I will endeavor to react in a more measured manner in the future,” she told the audience.
