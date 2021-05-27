Severe Weather Statement issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saline THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SALINE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas.