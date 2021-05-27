Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WESTERN FORD COUNTY At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Howell, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dodge City, Ford, Wright, Ft. Dodge and Howell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH