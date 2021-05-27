Severe Weather Statement issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Roosevelt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROOSEVELT COUNTY At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arch, or 15 miles east of Portales, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Arch and Rogers. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH