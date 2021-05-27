Severe Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov