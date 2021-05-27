Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Furnas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN FURNAS COUNTY At 741 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near the Red Willow- Furnas County line, or 22 miles east of McCook, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Holbrook, Wilsonville and Hendley. Radar indicates some weak rotation with this storm, but it does not appear as strong as it was when it was farther west of Furnas County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH