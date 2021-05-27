Tornado Warning issued for Decatur, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Norton County in northwestern Kansas Northeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles southwest of Lenora, or 18 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Norton, northeastern Sheridan, southeastern Decatur and northwestern Graham Counties, including the following locations... New Almelo. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN