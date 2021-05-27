Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherry, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherry; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska East central Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 643 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles south of Gordon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Highway 61 crossing the Snake River, Big Hill, Billys Lake, Morgan Lake, Intersection of Highway 61 and Shadbolt Road, Highway 27 crossing the Niobrara River and Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road. This includes Highway 61 between mile markers 173 and 209. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH