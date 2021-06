NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Predators along with 102.5 The Game will be hosting a 615 Day celebration at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue next month. On June 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Ford Ice Center Bellevue will host a variety of activities for fans of all ages like donation-based public skate sessions and a silent auction. GNASH and the Predators Energy Team are also slated to make appearances to pump up the crowd.