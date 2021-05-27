Colorado bill would gives free contraceptives to immigrants

Cancel
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado bill would provide free contraceptives and reproductive care to people living in the U.S. illegally. The legislation, heard by the House Health and Insurance committee Wednesday, aims to create a reproductive health care program within the state health department to provide contraceptives, management of birth control products or devices and counseling to people who do not qualify for Medicaid because of their citizenship or immigration status.

