Colorado bill would gives free contraceptives to immigrants

Colorado's 73rd General Assembly officially wrapped up this week, and a lot went down — including Republicans tearing into each other in the final hours over yet another session that left them largely empty-handed of legislative wins.Here are a few highlights on some of the most consequential policies our (mostly Democratic) lawmakers passed: Gun control (HB21-1298, HB21-1299 and SB21-256): The trio of legislation, which comes in response to the mass shooting this year at a Boulder grocery store, would expand firearm background checks, create a dedicated office for gun violence prevention and allow municipalities to have even stricter gun...