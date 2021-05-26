The last masked word

Had this been a typical year, College seniors would have walked back to their Houses to receive their diplomas following Thursday morning’s Commencement exercises in Tercentenary Theatre, while newly minted doctor’s and master’s degree-holders would have returned to the graduate and professional school campuses to receive theirs. But this academic year, as President Lawrence S. Bacow noted in his Tuesday Baccalaureate address, was anything but typical, and the Commencement week exercises were once again virtual. Thursday morning’s University-wide Commencement event, Honoring the Harvard Class of 2021, included the traditional welcome and conferral of degrees (including honorary degrees, after a pause in 2020), as well as student orations and a principal address to all the graduates by Ruth J. Simmons, Ph.D. ’73, LL.D. ’02—president emerita of Smith College and Brown University, now president of Prairie View A&M.