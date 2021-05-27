Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State study finds ‘opioid treatment deserts’ across Franklin County and Columbus

By Jessica Orozco
Lantern
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhioans who live in areas with low access to treatment for opioid-related overdoses are less likely to maintain sobriety, an Ohio State research study suggests. Researchers at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State and the Colleges of Public Health, Social Work, and Arts and Sciences found the likelihood of a person staying in treatment for opioid use drops by as much as 50 percent when a provider is more than a mile away, according to the study published May 12.

www.thelantern.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
Health
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deserts#Opioid Overdose#Naloxone#Ohioans#The Wexner Medical Center#Arts And Sciences#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Claudette drenches Gulf Coast

(CNN) — The third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season has formed. A Gulf storm was upgraded to Tropical Storm Claudette after coming ashore in southeast Louisiana on Saturday, as millions across the South are under storm warnings, according to the National Hurricane Center. Claudette, previously referred to as...
TravelPosted by
CNN

Canada extends US Covid-19 travel restrictions

(CNN) — Canada has extended its Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential international and US travel until July 21. Bill Blair, Canada's minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announced the decision Friday on Twitter. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that the extension of the travel restrictions may be "frustrating" for...