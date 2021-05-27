Ohio State study finds ‘opioid treatment deserts’ across Franklin County and Columbus

Ohioans who live in areas with low access to treatment for opioid-related overdoses are less likely to maintain sobriety, an Ohio State research study suggests. Researchers at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State and the Colleges of Public Health, Social Work, and Arts and Sciences found the likelihood of a person staying in treatment for opioid use drops by as much as 50 percent when a provider is more than a mile away, according to the study published May 12.