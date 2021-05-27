Cancel
Colby Thomas, OL, Sam Houston State University | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 23 days ago

Colby Thomas is one of the best centers in the FCS. The Sam Houston State University mauling anchor recently took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with Jimmy Williams of NFL Draft Diamonds. Check out Colby Thomas and remember his name come April. This Zoom Interview is exclusive to NFL Draft Diamonds YouTube Channel, So Subscribe!

