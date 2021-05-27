Game Arena opens Gateway esports center with a college twist

Calling all gamers: Gateway is now home to Game Arena, a gaming center, restaurant and bar for both beginner and seasoned gamers alike. Game Arena at Gateway is the company’s second location and has been open and operating at half capacity since April 9, with a grand opening and increased programming planned for later this summer. On June 2, Game Arena will begin to operate under full capacity, welcoming a maximum of 200 people to game, eat and socialize in the building.