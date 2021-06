Toys are a large part of childhood. We create our earliest memories with them, and they become nostalgic as we age and when we have kids of our own. Toys now are different than the ones we played with as kids. They’re way cooler in a sense now. Still, there is something special about the older toys – specifically the ones from the ’90s when we were growing up like Beanie Babies, Nintendo 64, and original Furbies – that people flock to. Even decades later, people are spending loads of money on getting their hands on an original, and one classic N64 game is worth a whole lot of cash. Here’s what we know.