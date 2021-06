On Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, thousands of people around the globe, including soldiers, marines, sailors, airmen and more will take on The Murph Challenge. CrossFit in Fenton hosts The Murph Challenge and this year, several will be honoring Stephen John Edwards, a former staff sergeant of the United States Air Force, and the uncle of one of the CrossFit members doing the challenge. Edwards is 71 and a Fenton Township resident.