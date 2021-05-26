Larry Joseph Eichenberg - age 74, of Linden, died Sunday, May 23, 2021. Services will be held at a later date with interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veterans Burial Program or The Gift of Life. Larry was born March 11, 1947 in Port Huron, the son of Allan Eichenberg and Margaret (Rosch) Eichenberg. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, having served during the Vietnam War. Larry retired from Chrysler after 30 years as a mechanic. He enjoyed building hot rods and was very active in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a doting grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Laura J. (Thompson) Eichenberg of Linden; three children, Anna Eichenberg, Joseph (Brittany King) Eichenberg, and Bill (Dianne) Eichenberg; grandchildren, Julian, James, Cassandra, Logan, Scarlett, Aiden, and Aria; brothers, Allan (Pat) Eichenberg and Terry (Bea) Einchenberg; sister, Kathy Eicehnberg. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, David and John. Online tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.