Ellen DeGeneres has not been having a great year. After complaints from workers on The Ellen Show, dozens of former employees came forward to talk about what they reported as a toxic workplace, rife with racial discrimination, and various forms of sexual misconduct, along with reports surfacing that DeGeneres herself was far from the queen of nice she'd shown us on TV for so many years. Recently, DeGeneres announced that she would leave her once extremely popular daytime talk show behind after Season 19, and now it looks like she's planning to do whatever she wants to do for that last year as host.