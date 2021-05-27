Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Canterbury students donate 3,500 books to Guadalupe Center

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 23 days ago
IMMOKALEE, Fla.– A Fort Myers 8th grader decided to collect books for other students in her community.

The students at Canterbury School, with the help of parents and staff, collected 3,500 books.

Natasha Agarwal came up with the idea.

“Over lockdown when COVID first started, I was reading a lot more at my house,” she said. “I realized not

everyone was able to freely read whenever they wanted, and I really wanted to change that in my

community.”

Their goal was 1,000 books but they managed to triple it.

All of the books were donated to the Guadalupe Center, an organization working to end the poverty cycle through education.

