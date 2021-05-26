Richard "Dick" Castle Blewett – age 75 of Fenton, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Dick was born in Flint, on January 3, 1946 to Richard and Kathryn Blewett. He grew up in Flint and graduated from Flint Central High School. He barely graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder, prioritizing capers with his friends over academics. Dick met his wife, Jean (Hassler) Blewett while both serving in the Air Force. They settled in Colorado, where they raised their children, and later lived in Virginia, surrounded by their now adult children and grandkids. The couple's home was the hub for all of the Blewett family holidays, celebrations, and life events. Now retired, Dick and Jean moved back to Fenton to enjoy life on the lake. Earlier this year, Dick and Jean celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together. Throughout his career, Dick served in various roles in both the private sector and government, including with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Dick is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jean; son, Judson Blewett; daughter, Reagan Blewett; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Francesca, Anthony, and Samira; and his sister, Barbara (Blewett) Read. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you gather your people for a meal to enjoy each other's company, sip Chardonnay, share funny stories, and laugh loudly. Remembrances can be shared through Richard's FaceBook or on his obituary page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.