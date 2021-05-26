Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fenton, MI

Richard "Dick" Castle Blewett

Tri-County Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard "Dick" Castle Blewett – age 75 of Fenton, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Dick was born in Flint, on January 3, 1946 to Richard and Kathryn Blewett. He grew up in Flint and graduated from Flint Central High School. He barely graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder, prioritizing capers with his friends over academics. Dick met his wife, Jean (Hassler) Blewett while both serving in the Air Force. They settled in Colorado, where they raised their children, and later lived in Virginia, surrounded by their now adult children and grandkids. The couple's home was the hub for all of the Blewett family holidays, celebrations, and life events. Now retired, Dick and Jean moved back to Fenton to enjoy life on the lake. Earlier this year, Dick and Jean celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary together. Throughout his career, Dick served in various roles in both the private sector and government, including with the U.S. Small Business Administration. Dick is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jean; son, Judson Blewett; daughter, Reagan Blewett; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Francesca, Anthony, and Samira; and his sister, Barbara (Blewett) Read. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you gather your people for a meal to enjoy each other's company, sip Chardonnay, share funny stories, and laugh loudly. Remembrances can be shared through Richard's FaceBook or on his obituary page at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

www.tctimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Fenton, MI
State
Virginia State
Flint, MI
Obituaries
Fenton, MI
Obituaries
City
Flint, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Flint Central High School#The Air Force#Daughter#Boulder#Home#Sip Chardonnay#Remembrances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Mondays in Midland: David Che

David Che came to the United States from South Korea. Che and his parents, along with his brother and sister, first came to Flint after arriving in the U.S. “We migrated to the U.S. in 1978,” Che, whose given first name is Kou-Kyoun, said. “In the 70s, South Korea was not in good shape, so a relative in Flint helped us to come here.”
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Fenton & Linden Chamber welcomes Great Lakes Grills

Surrounded by community members and his team, owner Bob Kuerbitz, along with his wife Kristine, daughter Lilly and son Luke, cut the ribbon on his new business, Great Lakes Grills, Wednesday, May 12. The Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the official ceremony for the new business, which opened its doors in March. Great Lakes Grills offers a full line of grills, smokers and accessories and is at 14305 N. Fenton Rd. in Fenton Township.
Genesee County, MIPosted by
MLive

Fallen officers honored at 61st annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Law enforcement officers and community members gathered at Flint Memorial Park Friday to honor Genesee County officers who have died in the line of duty. The Friday, May 14, event was the 61st annual memorial service held in the county. Those in attendance included Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Prosecutor David Leyton, along with county judges and representatives from multiple police departments.
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Hippo’s of Fenton is open

Hippo’s is a casual, counter-service restaurant that opened March 25 at 17225 Silver Parkway in the Silver Pointe shopping center in Fenton. They serve an array of staple dishes including pizza, calzones, chicken, ribs, and more. Hippo’s also serves 20 flavors of Guernsey ice cream available in cups or cones. Check them out at hipposeatery.com or call them at (810) 215-1255.
Genesee County, MITri-County Times

Mystery solved

 Learning the identity of the two little girls in this photo made Doug Tebo’s day.  Tebo had reached out to the Times last week to see if the paper could help in his search of identifying and ultimately presenting a 15-year-old photo of two little girls that was taken at Oakwood Cemetery during the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the soldier’s statue, which took place July 4, 2006.
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Nine new sculptures in downtown Fenton

 Nine new sculptures were placed in downtown Fenton last week. They include “Sixth Fire” by Cynthia McKean, “Kaleidoscope” by Pam Reithmeier, “Triathlon” by Todd Kime and “Surely” by D.W. Martin, “Women Ironwork” and “The Four Winds” both by Mike Sohikian, “Power Outage” by D.W. Martin, Ann’s Arbor” by Todd Kime and “Rise” by James Oleson.