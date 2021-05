Despite gaming’s “devastating” 2020, the industry appears poised for a record-setting 2021, an American Gaming Association executive said Thursday. Last year’s expansion of legal sports betting, the growth of igaming, and the increasing acceptance of casinos as vital parts of the economy, plus the industry’s strong showing in the first quarter of this year, point to an impressive rebound for the industry, said Casey Clark, AGA’s senior vice president of strategic communications. “2019 was a record year, and I think 2021 could best that,” he said.