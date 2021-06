The 2020-21 school year comes to a close next Thursday, May 27 with a half attendance day for all students. SLMS will dismiss at 11:55 am. Finals for the 7th and 8th grades will begin next Tuesday. Students will follow their regular schedules each day with hours 2,4, and 6 extended for testing on Tuesday and hours 1,3, and 5, extended on Wednesday, May 26th, which is also an in-person attendance day. On Thursday, students will take their 7th-hour finals followed by our annual Awards Show which has been pre-recorded and will be watched in Homeroom classrooms. Students will only need to bring with them on the last day what is needed for his/her 7th-hour final.