KOLLAM: Police have recovered the bodies of two women who had gone missing in Kollam. The deceased have been identified as Uriyakod native Arya(23) and her relative Greeshma (22). Both Arya and Greeshma went missing on Thursday after the police summoned them for questioning in connection with the case in which a newborn baby was found abandoned in a pile of dry leaves. — Both Arya and Greeshma are the relatives of Reshma, the mother who abandoned the newborn child. Reshma was arrested by the police on Wednesday in connection with the death of the baby. Reshma has testified that she abandoned the baby to go with her boyfriend.