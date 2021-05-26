newsbreak-logo
Clearwater County, ID

Ballot Accuracy Test for the May 18, 2021 election

clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

The Board of Clearwater County Commissioners went to the Auditor’s Office to view the Ballot Accuracy Test for the May 18, 2021 election at their May 10 meeting. Clerk Carrie Bird demonstrated the ballot counting machine with the test deck from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The report that was ran verified the machine’s accuracy.

