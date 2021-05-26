Ballot Accuracy Test for the May 18, 2021 election

Clearwater County Assessor’s office is accepting applications for a full-time position as a Certified Property Appraiser Trainee, with a starting wage of $13.62 per hour DOE & an excellent benefit package. Minimum requirements are: High School Diploma or equivalent, good computer skills, proficient with Excel and Microsoft Word programs, good public relation skills, and ability to be detail oriented, work outdoors in all kinds of weather and have a valid Idaho driver’s license. Knowledge of the Clearwater County area, appraising, forestry, agriculture, and construction or logging equipment would be a plus. For a complete job description and application, contact the Orofino Department of Labor at 416 Johnson Ave, Suite 12, Orofino, Idaho 83544 or call 208-476-5506 or Fax: 208476-3471. Closing date: Open until filled. Clearwater County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and will accord a preference to employment of Veterans of the US Armed Services in compliance with Idaho Code 65-502.