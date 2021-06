CLEARWATER VALLEY — Great to see the Nez Perce Tribal members gathering in Kamiah for the spring general council. They were able to gather in person this year. On the first day of council the ‘Uuyit Kimti program staff organized a memorial walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Red dresses hung from trees around town and at the Heart of the Monster to symbolize the women. People in Kamiah seemed curious about the dresses and their purpose.