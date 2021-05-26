DODGE VIPER ACR RECORD SETTING DRIVER HELPED ENGINEER THE RAM 1500 TRX
MC&T recently spent a good amount of time behind the wheel of a Ram 1500 TRX super truck. It’s as wily as you may have read about, and to truly explore the limits of the truck, we jumped it at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, did a night of dispersed camping in the Michigan wilderness, cruised Woodward Boulevard with a swarm of Scat Packs, and visited the local hardware store for bags of mulch. The 2021 Ram TRX is as much of a high-performance muscle car as it is a work truck. And as much of a dune blaster as it is a Sunday cruiser. It’s everything, rolled into one massive, imposing package.www.musclecarsandtrucks.com