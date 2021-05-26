newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

DODGE VIPER ACR RECORD SETTING DRIVER HELPED ENGINEER THE RAM 1500 TRX

By Manoli Katakis
musclecarsandtrucks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMC&T recently spent a good amount of time behind the wheel of a Ram 1500 TRX super truck. It’s as wily as you may have read about, and to truly explore the limits of the truck, we jumped it at the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, did a night of dispersed camping in the Michigan wilderness, cruised Woodward Boulevard with a swarm of Scat Packs, and visited the local hardware store for bags of mulch. The 2021 Ram TRX is as much of a high-performance muscle car as it is a work truck. And as much of a dune blaster as it is a Sunday cruiser. It’s everything, rolled into one massive, imposing package.

www.musclecarsandtrucks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Dodge Ram#Dodge Challenger#Ram 1500#Hardware Performance#Dodge#Mc T#Ram Trx#Jeep#The T Rex And#Vehicle Integration Lead#American#Stellantis#Hellcat#Jl#Dodge Viper Acr#Ram 1500#Ram Srt10#Srt Engineering Team#Scat Packs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsmusclecarsandtrucks.com

FORD GODZILLA V8 HITS 1000 HP WITH SUPERCHARGER

Here at MC&T, we’ve made no quarrels about our feelings towards Ford’s 7.3L Godzilla V8 engine. Ever since we got a chance to experience the engine inside the Ford F-350 Super Duty Tremor out at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, we’ve known that this modern-day big block is something special. And as impressive as the engine is in its stock form, the aftermarket has proven that the Godzilla V8 has a lot more to give than 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. We’ve seen several tuning companies crank the motor up past the four-digit mark, with a little help from some forced induction. The team at Harrop in Australia are the latest madmen to highlight the capabilities of Ford’s Godzilla V8 crate engine, thanks to a Harrop TVS2650 blower.
Carsmusclecarsandtrucks.com

RAM TRX MAY HAVE NEVER HAPPENED IF NOT FOR 2016 CONCEPT TRUCK

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck is $70,000 of everything-at-you at once. With an advertised quarter mile time of 12.9 seconds, it’s a hot rod. With 5.5-foot bed, it’s a work truck. With an incredibly detailed interior and electronically controlled suspension, it’s a grand touring car. And with 702 horsepower under the hood sending power to all four wheels, it’s a nightmare for its competitive set. In short, if you have the space for its imposing size, and can afford a college-tuition’s worth of fuel, the Ram TRX is the perfect single vehicle solution.
CarsCarscoops

The Dodge Viper ACR Is Still A Formidable Weapon On The Track

Dodge discontinued the Viper back in 2017, but even today the hardcore ACR variant can take the fight to some of the best sports cars and supercars on the market. The Viper ACR manages to hold its relevancy despite the ever-growing segment of roadgoing race cars, and in this video, Throttle House takes it to the track to see just how special it really is after four years out of production.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A 3,200-HP Dodge Viper Set A 6.95-Second Quarter Mile

The beloved Dodge Viper has been dead since 2017 and has been overshadowed by newer American muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Super Stock and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8, but we're still hoping it will make a comeback one day. Four years after it was discontinued, the Viper still has a strong following. It's also easy to modify, making it a popular car for drag racing.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Exhaust For Ram 1500 TRX Adds Power And Noise

Until the Ford F-150 Raptor R gets here, the Ram 1500 TRX is still the quickest-accelerating truck on the market. Yes, it may soon be surpassed by electric pickups like the Hummer EV but those vehicles won't have the Ram's brawny engine note. But if the stock TRX doesn't sound...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 3 Worst Chevy Corvette C8 Modifications You Can Make

Over the years, many Chevy Corvette aftermarket options have claimed to improve the iconic sports car’s performance or appearance. And Chevrolet’s introduction of the eighth-generation C8 for the 2020 model year brought all-new body kits. Though the mid-engine Corvette C8 already resembles a supercar, some of these options could make your Vette even better, or they could be among the worst modifications you can make.
CarsCarscoops

This Crazy Ram 1500 TRX Now Features A +1,000-HP Hellephant Engine

Last month, Hennessey Performance announced that it would install one of Mopar’s rare 7.0-liter supercharged V8 Hellephant engines into a Ram 1500 TRX. Fast forward to the end of May and the engine swap has been completed, making for what is quite possibly the craziest TRX in existence. This video...
Carsstreetmusclemag.com

Pulling Out The Stops On A ’69 Camaro With Baer Brakes

In 1969, disc brakes were the exception and not the standard. It wasn’t until 1972 that brakes began to catch up to the power that muscle cars were creating. Even with the rapid improvements in braking during the early 70s, brake technology was still in its infancy. Savvy car enthusiasts changed from drum to disc as early as quality kits were available, many of which used factory disc brakes as the foundation of their conversion kits.
Buying Carssilodrome.com

Dodge Hellephant 1,000 HP Crate Engine – MSRP $29,995 USD

Reading time: about 2 minutes. When the Dodge Hellephant crate engine was first announced at SEMA in 2018 it took the automotive world by storm. For the first time ever a major automaker was offering a 1,000 hp crate engine with 950 lb ft of torque, and it achieved those figures on 93 octane pump gas, not race fuel.
CarsPosted by
Forbes

2021 Ram 1500 TRX: Introducing The Apex Predator Supertruck

The all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the best pickup truck that I have ever driven. Hands down. No contest. No other truck comes close. What does it take to earn such an impressive accolade — a claim that I have waited 35-plus years to bestow? Start with a solid chassis and improve it with upgrades. Enhance it with a superb powertrain, ensure the package is overbuilt, and then polish it with innovative technology. Lastly, hand the project to an engineering team with an unwavering desire to be the best in the segment. The result is the Ram 1500 TRX.
CarsAutoblog

2022 Ram 1500's G/T package reportedly includes Mopar goodies

Ram will fill the gap between the Hellcat-powered, 702-horsepower TRX and the rest of the 1500 range with an option package called G/T, according to a recent report. It will allegedly make its debut for the 2022 model year. Enthusiast website Mopar Insiders learned from unnamed sources that the G/T...
Carspowernationtv.com

What Makes the Ford 300 Inline-Six So Unique?

It’s hard to deny the respect a Ford 300 Inline-Six commands all over the enthusiast world. If you’re new to this engine stuff, go ask one of your friends about it and wait for their reaction. It’ll likely warrant a positive response. When you think of iconic engines, the Ford...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Rolls-Royce Will Now Build You a Wild Custom Car

If you're like us, you know how frustrating it is to pull up to the stables in your Rolls-Royce to check on your thoroughbreds and find that the owner of Greenspan Loves Rand—a chestnut colt two stalls over—has the same dang car. Sometimes it's like, why even be a billionaire? Sure, your Rolls is magenta with an Acid Green Iguana interior, but it's still a Phantom Drophead or a Wraith or something like that—you kind of forget, because you've had it a while, and who can keep track of which cars they bought three weeks ago? Point is, it's not unique enough, and if there's one thing you learned while slandering your siblings to Father and your stepmom, Missy, it's that a person needs to stand out in a crowd.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Diesel Truck Explodes Trying To Hit 3,000 HP On Dyno

Fast trucks are all the rage right now. We have the Ram 1500 TRX, the Ford F-150 Raptor, and soon there'll be a fast Silverado too. As impressive as these trucks are, manufacturers know that the buying public always wants more. That's why there'll soon be an even faster R version of the Ford Raptor, but upgrading your performance isn't something exclusive to manufacturers. While chasing 3,000 horsepower on the dyno, a truck built by Power Driven Diesel met an untimely fate by exploding under load, sending pistons, wrist pins, and other fragmented engine components into the atmosphere quicker than Buzz Aldrin could have said, "Houston, we have a problem."
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1965 K-Code Fastback Mustang: The Ultimate In Early Mustang High Performance

Ford revolutionized the automotive world with the Mustang and shortly after that it revolutionized the model and segment it had built with the K-Code Fastback. In 1964, the Mustang created an all new segment in the automotive market. Attention was immediate and profound, and the Mustang quickly became one of America’s favorite cars. With three assembly plants working around the clock to accommodate the market, Ford added to its successes with an all new K-Code Fastback model in 1965. The K-Code 2+2 Fastback Mustang featured a 271-­horsepower 289-cid High-Performance V8 engine topped with a special Autolite four­-barrel carburetor from the factory, implementing solid valve lifters and a 10.5:1 compression ratio.