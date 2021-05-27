Cancel
360 Degree Core Blast Workout!

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Hills is back on the show making sure our bodies are ready for summer! Today she walked us through several core exercises that gives us a complete stomach and ab workout! For more of Elizabeth tips, you can follow her on Instagram @presentmindfitness!

katu.com
