Pierce/Weippe News for the week of May 26, 2021
Timberline is featuring each of their seniors until graduation, and this week’s three Seniors are Hanna West, Emilee Widener, and Tawnee Eller. This week’s first Senior is Hanna West. Hanna’s future plans are to attend the Walla Walla Community College and receive her nursing degree. She tells us, “My favorite part of being a Timberline Spartan is being able to play sports and being close with my Teachers. My advice for the younger students is do not procrastinate. I would like people to remember me as a hardworking and kindhearted person.”www.clearwatertribune.com