Pierce/Weippe News for the week of May 26, 2021

The Weippe Hilltop Museum opening is finally here! Opening day is Friday, May 28, noon to 4 p.m. Come see this year’s displays. Saturday is the Fun Day, with Bake Sale opening at 9 a.m. Come get your goodies for the Memorial Day weekend campout, or just treats for home. At 11 a.m. we are opening the food booth with grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chili by the bowl or atop your hamburger or hot dog. Nacho’s will be served with all the fixins, or just cheese. We will offer Meal Deals: hamburger, or hot dog, with chips or potato salad, and a drink for $6! McDonalds can’t match that!