Crumbs from the Mealsite for the week of May 26, 2021

News from Harper Chiropractic this week goes like this: We continue to be busy in the office, our Virtual Consultations are picking up and we are seeing patients from a distance coming to the area to seek treatment. It is a great option, not only for the patient at a distance, but it gives us an opportunity to encourage people to “clean up their diet”, get rid of some inflammatory foods that contribute to pain, and get them boosting their Magnesium and Vitamin D levels before we see them for treatment.