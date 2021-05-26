newsbreak-logo
Orofino, ID

Crumbs from the Mealsite for the week of May 26, 2021

By Virginia Frazier
clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

Just heard that the Orofino High School Choir opened the ballgame the other night singing the National Anthem, acapella. Many were very pleased to hear harmony so beautifully done. A big thank you from all who heard you and those of us who wished they had been there. Music is...

Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Moscow, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Festivals for writers on tap in June

Lakeview Writers’ Festival to feature Moscow author. The Lakeview Writers’ Festival will take place June 12 at the Dent Acres Campground out-side Orofino. The open-air event at the campground’s pavilion will feature Brandon Schrand, the Moscow author of the new release “Psychiana Man: A Mail-Order Prophet, His Followers, and the Power of Belief in Hard Times” (a related story can be found at inland360.com, and “The Enders Hotel: A Memoir,” a 2008 Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writers selection. Schrand is former director of the Master of Fine Arts degree program in creative writing at the University of Idaho and is director of communications at Washington State University in Pullman.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Compassionate Ministries Free Clothing Giveaway

Nazarene Compassionate Ministries free clothing giveaway will be held Thursday and Friday, May 13 and 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lots of summer clothes including capris, shorts, and sport shoes are available. Masks are required. There will be a hand sanitizer station at the door. Please be mindful...
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Happenings at Harper Chiropractic

News from Harper Chiropractic this week goes like this: We continue to be busy in the office, our Virtual Consultations are picking up and we are seeing patients from a distance coming to the area to seek treatment. It is a great option, not only for the patient at a distance, but it gives us an opportunity to encourage people to “clean up their diet”, get rid of some inflammatory foods that contribute to pain, and get them boosting their Magnesium and Vitamin D levels before we see them for treatment.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Weippe Museum opening for the season May 28

We are preparing for our opening of the Weippe Hilltop Museum on May 28. There are new displays, a new paint job and much more. We will open Friday, May 28, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday is our big day for the weekend of Hilltop Heritage Days. We will...
Orofino, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Orofino golf event calendared May 22

OROFINO — The Orofino Ladies Golf Association is hosting a golf tournament and wine and microbrew tasting May 22. Sign in at 9:30 a.m. and tee off at 10:30 a.m. Men and women teams of four will play for gross, net and other prizes, and individuals who wish to play will be placed on a team.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Kiwanis Film Festival News Story And the Winner Is...

Orofino Junior-Senior High School can now boast about award-winning filmmakers in their midst. Three current seniors won Best Documentary Film in this year’s Kiwanis Teen Film Festival with their film, Special Olympics Documentary. Annie Vaage, Mattie Drobish, and Arie Sween won a trophy and a check for $300. The festival...
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Scout Troop #536 can recycling

Over the past year, Boy Scout Troop #536 has been collecting aluminum cans from the recycling trailers at the transfer station and bowling alley in Orofino. This resulted in a pile of cans about 70 feet long, 10 feet high and 10 feet wide. To deal with the monstrous task of crushing the cans, scout leader Stan Leach and his dad, Ted, built a motorized can crusher that flattens the cans between two tires spinning downward simultaneously.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Beware of garden plant thief

Over the past few weeks, I have had six mature plants removed from the terraced area of my backyard. I initially thought that some animal may have been involved or the plants just died, but if this were the case, there would still be some portion of the plant or root remaining, of which there isn’t.
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Meet Cynthia Hedden

When Cynthia Hedden is not volunteering on our Fair Board or working in her garden, she’s volunteering as Sherrie Chamber’s right-hand gal at the Clearwater Humane Society. Cynthia grew up in northern California where her dad worked for the California Fish and Game Department. Her parents, Alden and Nancy Cleveland,...
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Senior project involves paint, lots of hands

Orofino Junior/Senior High School junior Kamryn Turcott is combining community involvement and her chosen career direction with spearheading a senior project to paint a mural on the fence in front of the garden at Orofino Elementary School with the help of some young students. Prior to Community Clean Up Day,...
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Pierce/Weippe News for the week of May 5, 2021

Mother’s Day is this upcoming Sunday, to all of you mothers and soon to be mothers, Happy Mother’s Day. In honor of all you mother’s here is a little bit of interesting facts about Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is a holiday honoring motherhood that is observed in different forms throughout...
Grangeville, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Anniversary McRoberts — 50 years

A 50th wedding anniversary celebration for Doug and Brenda McRoberts will be held at the Grangeville Eagles Hall on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. They were married May 15, 1971, in Orofino, Idaho, and were the owners and operators of Camas Lanes Bowling Alley in Grangeville for 28 years. They enjoy everything bowling, from local leagues and tournaments to state and national events.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Bill and Donna Booth celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary

Bill and Donna (Wicks) Booth of Orofino are celebrating 60 years of marriage on May 9. The couple met at a high school dance and the rest is history. They have three children, Gary, Susan and Shelley, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Donna was a cook with the Kamiah...
Latah County, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

Blast from the Past / 1950s: Working hard in the woods

A logging crew loads logs onto a truck in this photo from the collection of Cecil “Luke” Aldrich, taken in Latah County in the late 1950s. Aldrich was attending college at the University of Idaho in Moscow at the time, according to his daughter, Darcy Pederson, of Grangeville, who submitted this photo. Her dad worked in logging for Charley Keck of Potlatch during his UI years to earn extra money, Pederson says. Aldrich was a longtime resident of Orofino who died in 2010. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Youth Summer Employment

The Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps has an immediate need for youth between 16 and 18 years of age to fill crews in the following communities: Kooskia, Grangeville, Potlatch, Orofino, and Pierce. The CBYCC offers 8 weeks of summer employment and education for local youth in natural resource work with Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the USACE at Dworshak, and others. Hourly rate: $7.25.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

4-H enrollment deadline

Enrollment deadline is coming up for 4-H. Come join us and enroll for the many exciting and fun projects such as Archery, Mars Rover Robotic camp, Aerospace, Gardening, and creative writing just to name a few!. All projects require 4-H registration and dues at the extension office. Enrollment deadline is...