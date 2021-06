Peggy Polito and I flew into Kelly Forks May 15 and hiked up Black Canyon to see the current conditions for the first three snow slides in the lower canyon area. The 250 Road is still blocked at the first snow slide about a mile and a half up from Kelly Forks Work Center. There is road access for pick-ups and ATVs/UTVs to that point. That first slide will probably melt out in the next couple of weeks.