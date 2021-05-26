Library news for the week of May 26, 2021

Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am. Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room. Registration for Summer Reading –Kids, don’t miss out on the summer reading program! Registration for Reading Colors Your World continues through June 18th. The program will run from July 5th through July 29th. Kindergarten will meet on Monday mornings at 9:00am. On Tuesdays, First-grade will meet at 9:00 am and Second-grade will meet at 10:30 am. On Wednesdays, the Preschool class will meet at 9:00 am, Third-grade will meet at 10:30 am, Fourth-grade will meet at 1:00 pm, and Fifth-grade will meet at 2:30 pm. The combined Middle/High School class will meet on Thursdays at 11:30 am. We are excited about this year’s program, encouraging a love for reading and learning in fun and vibrant ways. Let us know if you have any questions or concerns. You can drop by the library to register or register online at https://www.moyer.lib.il.us/summer-reading-program.