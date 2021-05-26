newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Library news for the week of May 26, 2021

By Susan Turner
clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the last week of May already! This week’s craft is a Butterfly Mobile, fun and colorful!. We will have only one more weekly craft in June and then Summer Reading will begin! Registration for the program begins June 14. All ages are welcome and encouraged to take part. More details will follow on our website, Facebook, the newspaper and of course, you can always stop in the library for printed details of the Summer Reading Program.

www.clearwatertribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#The Week Of#Facebook Inc#Facebook Mobile#Butterfly Mobile#Summer Reading#This Week#Printed Details#June#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Library News: Register for Summer Reading programs

We are registering kids for Summer Reading on Tuesday afternoons or Friday mornings. We can also register people by email kamiah.library@prld.org or 208-935-0428. We have take-home activities planned for June and a virtual room with eight weeks of activities. We focus on reaching kids, grades K-8, but we will have teen and adult options. Prizes include metal water bottles, puzzles, toys, books and gift cards to Hogsback Deli & Ice Cream here in Kamiah.
Clearwater, IDclearwatertribune.com

Clearwater Humane Society News for the week of May 26, 2021

COVID 19 - NO LINENS FOR NOW. In order to protect our animals and volunteers we will not be accepting any blankets, comforters, dog beds or any type of linens due to Covid-19. We do need cat (canned) food and dry dog food (unopened). We have to cancel one of our large fundraiser because of Covid-19. This has a large impact directly affecting our ability to care for, feed the animals, and provide veterinary care. Please donate to help us help them during this crisis. Kitten season is fast approaching and we need foster homes. We will be overwhelmed with kittens, but this year will be worse than in the past. Please call 208-476-9823 to volunteer to foster. Thank you for helping and caring.
Books & Literaturemytownneo.com

Library News: Learn about history of the music of the 1960s

Join to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Wednesday, June 23, 6 p.m. "The Moonflower Murders" by Anthony Horowitz. Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior...
Yogamytownneo.com

Library News: Crafts, book discussions among programs

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion. Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion. A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and...
Gibson City, ILfordcountyrecord.com

Upcoming Events and News from Moyer District Library

Thursday –Preschool Story Hour held from 9:00am-9:30am. Friday –Yoga at 9:00am in the program room. Registration for Summer Reading –Kids, don’t miss out on the summer reading program! Registration for Reading Colors Your World continues through June 18th. The program will run from July 5th through July 29th. Kindergarten will meet on Monday mornings at 9:00am. On Tuesdays, First-grade will meet at 9:00 am and Second-grade will meet at 10:30 am. On Wednesdays, the Preschool class will meet at 9:00 am, Third-grade will meet at 10:30 am, Fourth-grade will meet at 1:00 pm, and Fifth-grade will meet at 2:30 pm. The combined Middle/High School class will meet on Thursdays at 11:30 am. We are excited about this year’s program, encouraging a love for reading and learning in fun and vibrant ways. Let us know if you have any questions or concerns. You can drop by the library to register or register online at https://www.moyer.lib.il.us/summer-reading-program.
Ramsey County, MNtwincitiesgeek.com

This Week in Geek (5/31/21–6/6/21)

Welcome to This Week in Geek, your guide to events of interest to the Minnesota geek community for the week of Monday, May 31, to Sunday, June 6. Please note: Due to risks from the global COVID-19 pandemic, and in following current health guidelines recommending both social distancing and limited travel, this column will exclusively share virtual and drive-through events. During this time we will be including local, national, and international events, as well as separating them into weekly and daily categories. As time goes on and guidelines change, in-person events may be reintroduced.
PetsDaily Independent

Pet of the Week: Sammy

The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week is Sammy. Sammy is a 3-month-old dapple miniature dachshund who loves playing with toys, eating peanut butter treats and “always being my shadow,” said owner Chloe Hymer. Sammy was one of about 100 entries into the newspaper’s latest “Pet of the Week” contest on Facebook.
Yogamytownneo.com

Library News: Learn strategies for self-care

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion. Surf’s up! Beach Music of the 60s - Thursday, June 10, 6:30 p.m.
Photographysonyalpharumors.com

This week SAR readers photos selection

1) You can submit one single picture per week only. 2) To submit your picture for the weekly readers roundup post you can choose one of the following three options:. – Instagram: Follow @sonyalphagallery and tag us on your picture to give us the permission to repost your image on the instagram gallery and on SAR (we will credit you)
Animalskimsmithdesigns.com

JOYFUL NEWS TO SHARE! PIPING PLOVER WEEKLY UPDATE MAY 24

Such great news to share – the young family at the Salt Island end, the area we call #1, has a nest with (currently) three eggs!! We’re keeping our hopes up for a fourth egg. We now have two pairs of Plovers nesting at Good Harbor. This morning Essex Greenbelt’s...
Entertainmentswissmiss

♥ / West by Fontwerk

A big thank you to Fontwerk for sponsoring my blog this week. The brand new typeface by Daniel Perraudin is a compelling mix of conciseness and pragmatism. West follows in the geometric sans serif tradition, yet it achieves independence and its own distinct character. West has a simple yet sophisticated formula: visually similar forms do not repeat.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Fields: Soda, snacks, health and beauty items among this week's top deals

This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains!. In addition to what’s covered in this article, many more offers can be accessed at the provided links in our online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To make things even easier, "Like" our page to get the deals delivered right to your news feed.
TV & Videosnewspotng.com

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up On All Our Fun Features This Week

Welcome to another weekend. Time to relax, and let the wind in your hair. Guess what time it also, is? Well you already know – it’s wedding time! Everywhere around the world, there are so many love birds saying those precious words, “I do”. This, of course, is the kind of thing we love. Weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and everything love – these definitely catch our fancy. So, if you’re on our team, then head over now to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
TV & Videosthelaughbutton.com

190 – Big Stone Gap with Pat and Bill Potter

Patricia Potter (IG @Bocce4) is the special guest on the @4CPodcast this week (She also happens to be Neil’s mom). She comes to discuss these 4C’s with @LennyMarcusNYC and @NeiltheSecurity: The journey from a small coal town to Neil’s mom, Big Stone Gape VA, Politics, and we do This That and the Other thing Potter style.
Food & Drinks360media.net

Enjoy Spring with a Cocktail In Hand

Summer is approaching fast + we all know that Atlanta feels the heat more than most. What better way to soak up the last few weeks of Spring than with some of the top cocktails in the city? From classics to more creative drinks, Atlanta has you covered. Varuni Napoli,...
PetsWNDU

2nd Chance: Bella Rose

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from Pet Refuge. They say some people wear their heart on their sleeve, but little Bella Rose wears her heart on her nose!. This petite girl enjoys being the center of attention and has an outgoing and...
Musicbtrtoday.com

Glitch Of The Beast

This week we decided to go way left of the typical “evil” inspired playlist,. and instead opted for melodic, joyful, and a bit celebratory!. Other than that we’ll discuss one of life’s great curveballs…
Lifestylealisonrosen.com

Daniel and Alison (Your Calls, News Quiz, Daniel’s Kewl Beanz)

Has Daniel been paying attention to the news this week? I wrote a brief quiz to find out. Also, Elliot is “why?”ing us to death and Daniel wants to upstage me at my own funeral. Plus your calls and Daniel’s Kewl Beanz. And some Wendy news. Products I Use/Recommend/Love: http://amazon.com/shop/alisonrosen.