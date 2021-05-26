Library news for the week of May 26, 2021
It’s the last week of May already! This week’s craft is a Butterfly Mobile, fun and colorful!. We will have only one more weekly craft in June and then Summer Reading will begin! Registration for the program begins June 14. All ages are welcome and encouraged to take part. More details will follow on our website, Facebook, the newspaper and of course, you can always stop in the library for printed details of the Summer Reading Program.www.clearwatertribune.com