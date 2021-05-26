newsbreak-logo
Clearwater County, ID

Low voter turnout for May 18 elections

By Elizabeth Morgan
clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

Of the total number of 4,541 registered voters in Clearwater County, slightly more than ten percent or 484 voters cast their ballots in the primary and consolidated election held May 18. Seeking to fill two available positions, Don Ebert and Robert W. Wilhelm were elected for the six year term...

