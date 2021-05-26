newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weippe, ID

Weippe Hilltop Museum opening

By Sally Marks
clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

The Weippe Hilltop Museum opening is finally here! Opening day is Friday, May 28, noon to 4 p.m. Come see this year’s displays. Saturday is the Fun Day, with Bake Sale opening at 9 a.m. Come get your goodies for the Memorial Day weekend campout, or just treats for home. At 11 a.m. we are opening the food booth with grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chili by the bowl or atop your hamburger or hot dog. Nacho’s will be served with all the fixins, or just cheese. We will offer Meal Deals: hamburger, or hot dog, with chips or potato salad, and a drink for $6! McDonalds can’t match that!

www.clearwatertribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Alaska State
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Weippe, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Booth#Fish#Opening Day#Memorial Day Weekend#Fun Home#Bake Sale#The Weippe Hilltop Museum#Mcdonalds#The Blue Grass Band#Iccu#Pierce Merchants#The Hilltop Heritage Days#The Fish And Game Trailer#Lifetime Memberships#Tickets#Corn Hole Tournament#Chili#Grilled Hamburgers#Contest#Hot Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Posted by
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Scout Troop #536 can recycling

Over the past year, Boy Scout Troop #536 has been collecting aluminum cans from the recycling trailers at the transfer station and bowling alley in Orofino. This resulted in a pile of cans about 70 feet long, 10 feet high and 10 feet wide. To deal with the monstrous task of crushing the cans, scout leader Stan Leach and his dad, Ted, built a motorized can crusher that flattens the cans between two tires spinning downward simultaneously.
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Meet Cynthia Hedden

When Cynthia Hedden is not volunteering on our Fair Board or working in her garden, she’s volunteering as Sherrie Chamber’s right-hand gal at the Clearwater Humane Society. Cynthia grew up in northern California where her dad worked for the California Fish and Game Department. Her parents, Alden and Nancy Cleveland,...
Clearwater County, IDclearwatertribune.com

Pierce/Weippe News for the week of May 5, 2021

Mother’s Day is this upcoming Sunday, to all of you mothers and soon to be mothers, Happy Mother’s Day. In honor of all you mother’s here is a little bit of interesting facts about Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is a holiday honoring motherhood that is observed in different forms throughout...