Clearwater County, ID

County hearing set for June 14

clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

Clearwater County Commissioners as governing board, will hold an open public hearing on Monday, June 14, at 11 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Office located in Clearwater County Courthouse, 150 Michigan Avenue, Orofino, for the final decision on the following Action Items:. A boundary lot line adjustment (BL20210027) request by the...

