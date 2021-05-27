Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

A British Design Star on the Importance of Mixing It Up

By Kathryn O’Shea-Evans
coloradohomesmag.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleColor zealots around the globe have turned British artist, designer, and Financial Times Weekend columnist Luke Edward Hall into an Instagram sensation (follower count as of press time? 166,000 and counting). He’s just as worthy of following in real life: Hall started his namesake studio in 2015 and has since...

www.coloradohomesmag.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Craxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Photography#British#Financial Times Weekend#Instagram#Royal Academy Of Arts#The Art Design#British#Americans#English#American#Covid#Georgian#House#Bloomsbury Group#Victorian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
eBay
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Home & Garden
Country
Greece
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
Forbes

How To Travel The World Through Design With This British-Made Brand

Martin Ephson began his career in design as the owner of British heritage paint brand Farrow & Ball. And a deep love for good design and manufacturing led to the creation of Fermoie in 2011. In the nine years since Fermoie’s launch, the British brand has succeeded in bringing back the enjoyment of printed textiles. As a result, the brand has developed a strong following with interior designers in the UK, America and further afield. In a crowded market place, Martin and his co-founder Tom Helme have managed to sustain high levels of growth through innovative design, subtle printing and a great colour pallets.
Interior Designcountryandtownhouse.co.uk

The Best British Interior Design Collaborations

There’s only one thing we love more than an interior design match made in heaven – and that’s an interior design match made right here in the UK. With these incredible design collaborations are the perfect marriage of the best design brands – and celebrate the best of British design, craftsmanship and manufacturing at the same time.
Interior Designmydesiredhome.com

What Is Scandinavian Style Decor?

Over the years, different interior design trends come and go. In recent years, one design trend that has gained real popularity is Scandinavian style decor. White walls, timber floors, minimalist decor and trendy furniture are all synonymous with the Scandi design aesthetic. Many modern interiors have been heavily influenced by this popular trend, embracing the minimal approach that Scandinavian style decor has become famous for.
Interior Designresidencestyle.com

Where to Look for Design Inspiration

After having looked at the same 4 walls for the past year, you will probably be pretty sick of them by now. Renovating or redecorating your home could be the solution. You may be able to create a whole new look that will make you feel energized and more motivated. Here are different ways to get inspired:
Interior Designgaleriemagazine.com

Step Inside Belgian Architect Olivier Dwek’s Most Glamorous Interiors

The favored architect for some of Europe’s most discerning art collectors and cultural institutions, Olivier Dwek is famously discreet. But with the release of his new monograph, In the Light of Modernity (Rizzoli), the Brussels-based design maestro is finally presenting a comprehensive and engaging look at his poetic interiors. “My job as an architect is to be at the service of the artworks and create spaces that complement them,” he says.
Home & Gardenthe-saleroom.com

Fine Furniture and Works of Art June 2021

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 407. Pair of mid 19th Century French carved wood and giltwood armorial wall lights,...
Interior Designamac.us

Bringing Out the Best In Your Home by Designing a Gallery Wall of Art

When it comes to decorating, a home should reflect the taste of its owners. While some people gravitate toward subtle designs and neutral colors, others enjoy vibrancy. There is no right or wrong, it’s all about creating a space that makes you, the homeowner, feel best. Whether a home is rustic, traditional, or contemporary, or furniture is minimal or full, creating a gallery wall of art can add a high impact focal point to any home.
Fast Company

Target, Fila, and Wayfair can’t get enough of this radical design movement

The aesthetic of the 1980s was loud and colorful: Clothes, furniture, and advertising were splashed in cartoonish pinks, blues, and greens, along with wild patterns, such as splattered paint and zebra stripes. This distinct look was shaped by a small but influential collective of designers called the Memphis Group. It...
Visual Artribaj.com

Design Museum shows how Charlotte Perriand modernised our lives

‘Pioneer of interior architecture’ Charlotte Perriand was a truly collaborative designer whose modular designs for constrained spaces set the pace for modern living. At the start of the Design Museum’s new exhibition on Charlotte Perriand there’s a great story about her first encounter with Le Corbusier. Fresh from the success of her exhibit at the 1927 Salon d’Automne, she presented herself at his studio in the hope of joining his team, only to be dismissed with ‘we don’t embroider cushions here.’
Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Meet The Artist Bringing Colorful Whimsy to Ceramics

“It all starts with shape and color,” says this rising-star French ceramist. Using a knifelike tool, Gavalet slices earthenware into flat forms that she then hand-assembles into three dimensions, firing the results before painting them with colorful enamels for one last bake, all in her petite workshop just outside Paris. The wild and whimsical pieces (squiggly striped vases, mirrors outlined in zany shapes) take inspiration from Ettore Sottsass’s playful objects, Jean Dubuffet’s graphic compositions, and her nine-year-old daughter’s spontaneous drawings.
Visual ArtTelegraph

Pop artist Joe Tilson on Banksy, Swinging London, and Boris and Carrie’s taste in art

Joe Tilson is slightly astonished by my opening question. The 92-year-old was one of the foremost pioneers of Pop art in Britain but turned his back on the Swinging London art scene at the end of the 1960s, moved to Wiltshire and began developing a whole new body of work, with its roots in nature and myth. In 2005, he created a set of aquatints of the Greek muses as limited-edition prints; one of each was bought for the Government Art Collection.
Skin CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Nail Designs To Match Your Star Sign

You can use your zodiac sign as a tool to understand your character a little more, so why not use it to determine your next nail set?. We’re welcoming a new season, and with a new season comes a new set of grabbers (duh). Your nails can express a bit about your individual style, but it can be dizzying choosing your desired design.
Entertainmentukconstructionmedia.co.uk

RSHP reveals latest designs for major British Library expansion

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) has unveiled the latest designs for its huge extension to the Grade I-listed British Library in London’s EustonConcept designs for extending the UK’s national library, backed by a team led by Stanhope and Mitsui Fudosan UK, were unveiled in February with 72,000m2 of office space, 10,000m2 of library facilities and a new home for the Alan Turing Institute.The proposals sparked anger from conservation groups over the planned demolition of the British Library Centre for Conservation (BLCC), designed by British Library co-architect MJ Long and Rolfe Kentish, which was only completed in 2007 and cost £13 million to build.While there is no sign of a rethink over the BLCC, the team has released a new set of images showing how the addition to the library campus could look. They show how the scheme has been fine-tuned in response to feedback from the local community.The latest designs comprise two blocks connected by an internal eight-storey foyer space running through the middle. The first three floors will be devoted to the library, with offices above.RSHP has pulled back the extension from the western edge of the site to reduce the impact to the residents of Somers Town, Ossulston Street and Levita House.The building has also moved closer to Midland Road and the upper levels of the extension have also been set back to reduce the impact of overshadowing on nearby homes.The British Library has embarked on the major expansion as it is running out of room and is now seeking to ‘complete’ original architects Colin St John Wilson and MJ Long’s intention for the wider library site.In order to expand without using public funds, the library has partnered with the private developers to build offices for companies wanting to move into the emerging science and education district, known as the Knowledge Quarter.The scheme involves the demolition of buildings on the site north of the library, including the controversial bulldozing of the Long and Kentish-designed BLCC, which will be relocated elsewhere in the scheme.Completed in 2007, the £13 million building was on put on The Twentieth Century Society’s ‘at risk’ list in 2019, due to the land being safeguarded for Crossrail 2 station infrastructure.The developers have crossed that hurdle by striking a deal with TfL, agreeing to finance and carry out the works required for shafts and passageway beneath the new extension and to lease the land to Crossrail 2 for 999 years. Despite the shelving of that rail project, safeguarding works to ensure the route can be built in the future are still ongoing.The new library scheme includes new space on three lower levels of the building which connect into the existing building, a large foyer and offices above.One of the project’s main aims is to open up public access to the library with new routes between Euston Road to the south and a new entrance beside Dangoor Walk to the north.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Catching Up With Footwear Designer To The Stars Chloe Gosselin

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: the ever-stylish footwear maven Chloe Gosselin. Having helmed her namesake brand of elegant and trend-inspired yet timeless heels, flats, and more since 2014, the French model-turned-designer has found legions of fans in Hollywood players and beyond. With one of her latest shoes from her Spring Summer ’21 collection, the Celine, named aptly after style icon Celine Dion, here’s one woman who knows the power and value in lifting up those around her every day. Here’s the backstory to the brand!
DesignInVision Blog

This important skill will come naturally to the next generation of designers

The Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) offers a studio-based education where students spend their days designing every product you can imagine and practicing a wide variety of arts. Throughout its 144-year-history, several notable designers and creatives have counted themselves as alumni, from graphic designers Shepard Fairey and Tobias Frere-Jones, to painter Kara Walker, to cartoonist Roz Chast, and Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia. For the next 150 years, however, the institution is traveling down a new path — expanding inclusion, equity, and access to enhance a genuinely rich learning environment full of diverse experiences, viewpoints, and talents.