Community Café: Trauma-Informed Care
On June 8, there will be a free dinner served at 5:30 p.m., with a class from 6 -7:30 p.m. at the Hearthstone Bakery, in Kamiah. Join the Upriver Youth Leadership Council for a discussion about trauma-informed care in Kamiah. Hear how trauma-informed care within a community can increase overall health and wellbeing, promote healing, and strengthen relationships. Panelists will dive into “the four R’s” to understand better the importance of trauma-informed care and how to implement it in our day-to-day lives regardless of our roles in the community. Topics will also include historical trauma and how it relates to trauma-informed care.www.clearwatertribune.com