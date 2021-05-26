newsbreak-logo
Community Café: Trauma-Informed Care

On June 8, there will be a free dinner served at 5:30 p.m., with a class from 6 -7:30 p.m. at the Hearthstone Bakery, in Kamiah. Join the Upriver Youth Leadership Council for a discussion about trauma-informed care in Kamiah. Hear how trauma-informed care within a community can increase overall health and wellbeing, promote healing, and strengthen relationships. Panelists will dive into “the four R’s” to understand better the importance of trauma-informed care and how to implement it in our day-to-day lives regardless of our roles in the community. Topics will also include historical trauma and how it relates to trauma-informed care.

Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Clearwater Valley News: Public welcome to celebrate EMS week on May 21

CLEARWATER VALLEY — Great to see the Nez Perce Tribal members gathering in Kamiah for the spring general council. They were able to gather in person this year. On the first day of council the ‘Uuyit Kimti program staff organized a memorial walk to remember missing and murdered indigenous women. Red dresses hung from trees around town and at the Heart of the Monster to symbolize the women. People in Kamiah seemed curious about the dresses and their purpose.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Chamber Recognizes Arsenault, Scott

Kamiah Chamber of Commerce President Dallon Wheeler gave the president’s award to Kamiah Fire-Rescue Chief Bill Arsenault at the May 5 chamber meeting. Wheeler said, “We like what he’s done so far for the community and what he’s going to do.” Kayeloni Scott was also announced as the member of the year.
Kamiah, IDclearwaterprogress.com

First Hunt Foundation gets boost from RMEF

The First Hunt Foundation headquartered in Kamiah received a grant for $96,850 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Torstenson Family Endowment for the year 2021. Rick Brazell, founder and President of First Hunt Foundation said, “This grant is very timely and appreciated. Covid has slowed our operations down, but now we’re building back up to full speed and the funds will help expand our operations across the country.” The Foundation is now operating in 29 states with the goal of being in all 50 in the future. Brazell started the Foundation to help train new hunters and keep our hunting heritage alive when he retired from the US Forest Service in 2015. “It’s amazing to see the energy and growth since we started and all the things our amazing volunteers are doing across the nation.” Brazell added. There are currently 524 background checked volunteer mentors operating across the country. The funds will be used for a variety of things which could include equipment for taking youth and others hunting, publications, and attending outdoor shows to recruit even more mentors to train new hunters.
Kamiah, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

‘Hometown Pride’ photo contest open to teens

KAMIAH — Teenagers 12 to 18 are invited to show what makes them proud to call Kamiah home. UYLC invites teenagers —anyone 12 to 18 years old, from Kamiah and Kooskia areas— to take photographs that depict something that brings them hometown pride and, in a short artist’s statement, tell why.