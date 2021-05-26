Community Café: Trauma-Informed Care

The First Hunt Foundation headquartered in Kamiah received a grant for $96,850 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Torstenson Family Endowment for the year 2021. Rick Brazell, founder and President of First Hunt Foundation said, “This grant is very timely and appreciated. Covid has slowed our operations down, but now we’re building back up to full speed and the funds will help expand our operations across the country.” The Foundation is now operating in 29 states with the goal of being in all 50 in the future. Brazell started the Foundation to help train new hunters and keep our hunting heritage alive when he retired from the US Forest Service in 2015. “It’s amazing to see the energy and growth since we started and all the things our amazing volunteers are doing across the nation.” Brazell added. There are currently 524 background checked volunteer mentors operating across the country. The funds will be used for a variety of things which could include equipment for taking youth and others hunting, publications, and attending outdoor shows to recruit even more mentors to train new hunters.