Six-day weather forecast for the week of May 26, 2021

clearwatertribune.com
 5 days ago

A 20 percent chance of rain before noon. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Thursday. A 40...

Pecos County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-31 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PECOS AND SOUTHEASTERN REEVES COUNTIES At 712 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles southeast of Pecos, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coyanosa, B F Goodrich Testing Track and Toyah Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH