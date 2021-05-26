newsbreak-logo
Superintendent’s update for the week of May 26, 2021

By Dr. Michael Garrett Superintendent, District #171
 5 days ago

The weeks continue to creep in towards the last day of school. ISAT testing is pretty well completed and everyone is getting ready to end the school year. This year has brought many challenges but I see them as experience and building strength in our district and communities. We will continue to provide the best educational experiences for our students as we move forward.

