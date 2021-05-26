Superintendent’s update for the week of May 26, 2021

I want to share a few updates this week that pertain to all of us. First and foremost, I want to explain how our guidance around COVID comes to us and how we make decisions. Some of us may listen to the Governor's Press Conferences on Tuesday and Fridays where he updates all of us on the State of Emergency, current COVID conditions, and any changes to recommended policy from the CDC, VDH and his office. We then wait for the official guideline updates from the AOE. Those are usually published toward the beginning of the week and then all superintendents jump on a state-wide ZOOM meeting to hear the details from Secretary French. Then there is one final step, our Insurance Company representative meets with us to determine any changes to our COVID protocols. We have dutifully followed the recommendations and advice of the insurance carrier, Risk Management. To this point it has helped quite a bit. The important piece to note right now is that none of our current restrictions have changed during school hours.