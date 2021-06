Timberline is featuring each of their seniors until graduation, and this week’s two seniors are Aly Harlor and Ethan Jared. Aly’s future plans are to attend the University of Idaho and major in marketing. Her favorite part of being a Timberline Spartan is the friendships she has made. Her best advice for the younger students is, teachers are there to help you, reach out if you need it. Lastly, how she would like people to remember her is being a positive influence.