OAKFIELD — Three Hornets recorded multi-hit games as Oakfield-Alabama rolled over their rival, the Elba Lancers, 14-4, on Wednesday. “Any win you earn in the GR is a big win. Each team is tough and brings their own challenges in our eyes,” said O-A head coach Mike Anderson. “But anytime you beat a rival is a huge win. Elba has some great athletes on their team. We’re both coming off losses to ND, so both teams were coming into it with extra motivation to get back on the right track.”