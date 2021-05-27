Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Cardinal Gibbons climbs CAP 7 standings with 3-0 win over Broughton

By Kyle Morton, HighSchoolOT producer
 23 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders defeated the Broughton Capitals 3-0 in a key game in determining the CAP 7 4A conference standings at Gibbons on Wednesday. The Crusaders got a two-run RBI single from Gray Washle in the bottom of the sixth inning to serve as the game-winning runs as they improved to 5-2 in conference play to match Broughton's record.

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

