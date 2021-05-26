ELECTRIC FORD MUSTANG COUPE, MACH-E SUV SLATED TO SHARE PLATFORM BY MID-DECADE
Earlier this month, a Ford Performance chief program engineer spoke to about the future of the Ford Mustang, saying there’s still some life left in the 5.0L Coyote V8 engine, as fans of the iconic pony car are not quite ready to part ways with it. And while we took this to be good news, the automaker may be getting ready to, at minimum, hedge the beloved engine with an electric Ford Mustang coupe.www.musclecarsandtrucks.com