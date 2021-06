The pastor of the First Baptist Church said the church needs some kind of help if the historic downtown building is to remain. The Rev. Patricia Stratton told the Board of Aldermen Monday that the congregation cannot afford the upkeep of the landmark Center Street church building and might have to take it down if they cannot find a better option. Stratton said the congregation is “very small and elderly” and that the building, which is owned by the congregation, is too big for them.