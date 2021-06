A possibly important player in the potential Star Trek: Section 31 spinoff series commented on the project that seems to have stalled out. During Star Trek: Discovery's first two seasons, Shazad Latif played Ash Tyler, formerly the Klingon called Voq, who underwent surgery that transformed him into a human and left him trapped that way. After Control took over the Section 31 organization, leading to Leland's death, and Discovery jumped into the future with Philippa Georgiou aboard, it seemed to fall to Tyler to forge a future for Starfleet's covert organization. While there was never any official casting announced for the Section 31 spinoff beyond Michelle Yeoh taking the lead role as Georgiou, some assumed Latif would be back as Tyler.