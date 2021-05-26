Cancel
Brentwood, TN

Football: Crawford exits Brentwood program, 'right-hand-man' Finch to take over

By Charles Pulliam • Multimedia Reporter
williamsonherald.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink of it as the passing of the torch at Brentwood High School. After leading the Bruins football team to the Class 6A state championship in December, Ron Crawford is exiting on a high note and joining family in Memphis. For Clint Finch, who has worked his way up the coaching ladder over the years, he’ll take over as head coach at the Williamson County school.

