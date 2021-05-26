Cancel
Sarasota County, FL

SCSO Agricultural Unit Makes Largest Cattle Seizure in Agency History *Warning Sensitive Images*

Cover picture for the articleThe Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office seized 33 cattle Monday in Sarasota at the intersection of Lorraine and Fruitville Roads. Thanks to a strong partnership with residents in rural Sarasota County, Agricultural Unit deputies were notified Monday by a local rancher of possible animal neglect. Deputies responded to the property where they located 33 cattle including several calves, without access to proper food or water. One of the cattle was dead upon deputies’ arrival. The property was primarily dirt with little to no grass or vegetation. Round bales of hay could be seen on the other side of the fence however, none of the animals were able to access it. The standard for care for large cattle is two acres per animal. These 33 cattle were sharing only 11 acres total.

