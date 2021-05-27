Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? The season 4 path forward

cartermatt.com
 23 days ago

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? We know that there are going to be people out there ready for more comedy — how can you not be?. Here is where we have to hand down a little bit of the bad news: Alas, there is no new installment coming on the network tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any new episode for quite some time. Last week was the finale, and we’re left waiting until September (at least to see the show back). We do think that with the current availability of vaccines, it’s going to be easier than ever for filming to resume in Los Angeles later this summer. The production schedule could look a little closer to normal, and the same goes for having a live audience.

cartermatt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katey Sagal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Los Angeles, CAregionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.