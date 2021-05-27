Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? The season 4 path forward

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? We know that there are going to be people out there ready for more comedy — how can you not be?. Here is where we have to hand down a little bit of the bad news: Alas, there is no new installment coming on the network tonight. Not only that, but there won’t be any new episode for quite some time. Last week was the finale, and we’re left waiting until September (at least to see the show back). We do think that with the current availability of vaccines, it’s going to be easier than ever for filming to resume in Los Angeles later this summer. The production schedule could look a little closer to normal, and the same goes for having a live audience.